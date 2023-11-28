Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,558 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $97,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after acquiring an additional 491,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

