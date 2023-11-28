Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500,161 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Seagate Technology worth $99,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.