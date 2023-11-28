NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

