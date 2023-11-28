Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

NVS stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. Novartis has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

