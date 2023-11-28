Numis Securities Increases Wilmington (LON:WIL) Price Target to GBX 418

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 418 ($5.28) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wilmington Stock Up 1.8 %

WIL stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.27) on Monday. Wilmington has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 356 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £300.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,536.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.70. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wilmington Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Milner sold 147,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.07), for a total value of £474,119.24 ($598,862.25). Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.