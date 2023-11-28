Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $77.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after buying an additional 4,502,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after buying an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.