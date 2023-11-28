NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Schroder Investment Management Group’s 5th Largest Position

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 464,022 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of NVIDIA worth $1,255,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,247,884. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $482.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.