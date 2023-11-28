NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Winslow Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,802 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of NVIDIA worth $1,457,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,247,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $482.42 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

