NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $482.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

