O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,587 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after acquiring an additional 878,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

