O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,383 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $111.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

