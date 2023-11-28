O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Open Text by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

