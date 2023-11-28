O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

