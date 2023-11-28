O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of PROG worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,787,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PRG opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

