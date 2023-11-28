O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Garrett Motion worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 74.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,794,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 763,934 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 965,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,407 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,609.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 320,037 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 309,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 1,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GTX opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

