O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 15,235 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.