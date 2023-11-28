O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,605 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

