O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 380,984 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 873.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,984 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Teekay worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Teekay by 16.3% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 12.9% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 102,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

