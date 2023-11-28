O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Belden worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Belden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

