O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $499,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,067. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

