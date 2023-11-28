O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

