O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.