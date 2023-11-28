O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

