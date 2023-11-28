O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

