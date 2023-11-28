O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of WNS worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. TheStreet downgraded WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

WNS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

