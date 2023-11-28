On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $35.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONON. Evercore ISI began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NYSE:ONON opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.23.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ON by 816.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

