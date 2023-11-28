OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 749.60 ($9.47).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 720 ($9.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 720 ($9.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 366.80 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.28. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 576.50 ($7.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 640.70 and a beta of 1.30.
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
