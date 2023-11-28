OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 749.60 ($9.47).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 720 ($9.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 720 ($9.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSB Group

Insider Transactions at OSB Group

OSB Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Simon Walker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($99,469.50). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 366.80 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.28. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 576.50 ($7.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 640.70 and a beta of 1.30.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.