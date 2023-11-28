Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.