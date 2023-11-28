Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $911,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

