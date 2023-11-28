PagerDuty (PD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) will release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. PagerDuty has set its Q3 guidance at $0.13-0.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.60-0.65 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PD opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PD

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.