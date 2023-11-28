Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAAS. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

