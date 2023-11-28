Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) & Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Head to Head Comparison

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park Lawn and Verb Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.10 -$37.44 million ($11.12) -0.02

Park Lawn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -797.39% -1,183.48% -164.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Park Lawn and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Park Lawn and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park Lawn presently has a consensus price target of $38.06, indicating a potential upside of 209.45%. Given Park Lawn’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park Lawn beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

