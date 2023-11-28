Patterson Companies (PDCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) will issue its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at $2.45-$2.55 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.45-2.55 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

