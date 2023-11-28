Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 240.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pearson during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

