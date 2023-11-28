Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $15.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 443,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 154,367 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,587,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 137.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 308,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 178,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.