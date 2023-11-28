PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,974,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,387 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 85,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,071,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $9,879,679 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

