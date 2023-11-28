PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.