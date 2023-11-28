Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Financial Comparison

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Avantax alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avantax and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 3 1 0 2.25 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Avantax presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Avantax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantax is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Avantax has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantax and Prairie Operating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.43 $420.25 million $7.75 3.35 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 4,286.12 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 50.96% 0.05% 0.03% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Summary

Avantax beats Prairie Operating on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

(Get Free Report)

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.