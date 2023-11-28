Presto Automation (PRST) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) is one of 431 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Presto Automation to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Presto Automation has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation’s rivals have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Presto Automation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation -270.03% N/A -134.09% Presto Automation Competitors -70.51% -137.39% -8.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presto Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presto Automation Competitors 2056 13834 28041 710 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Presto Automation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Presto Automation presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 826.61%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Presto Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presto Automation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation $26.14 million -$34.48 million -0.44 Presto Automation Competitors $1.94 billion $229.39 million 0.41

Presto Automation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation. Presto Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Presto Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

