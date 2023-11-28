Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $219.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:PRI opened at $214.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.85. Primerica has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Primerica by 11.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

