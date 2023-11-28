Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,463 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $219,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,269,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,443,000 after buying an additional 392,379 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

