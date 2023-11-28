Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,027 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

