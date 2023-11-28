Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,858,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

