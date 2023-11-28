Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $172.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Get Our Latest Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.