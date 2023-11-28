Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

