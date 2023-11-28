Private Advisor Group LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Compass Diversified by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 297,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 370.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 2,400 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,754,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $418,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,754,769.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,802 shares of company stock worth $906,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

