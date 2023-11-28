Private Advisor Group LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $407,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

