Private Advisor Group LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIFree Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.25% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPI opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

