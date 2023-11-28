Private Advisor Group LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

