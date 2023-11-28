Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AOM stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.